‘Devastated’ Southgate to decide on future at later date following Euro 2024 final defeat

Gareth Southgate says he has not made a decision on his future as England boss after his side were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

It is the second consecutive European Championship final that England have been beaten, having also lost out to Italy in 2021.

The England manager’s contract expires at the end of this year but after managing the Three Lions in his fourth major international tournament, Southgate says he will wait to make a decision on whether he extends his deal.

He told ITV Sport: “I don’t think now is the time to make a decision like that. I’ve got to talk to the right people. It’s just not for now.

“I think England are in a really good position in terms of the experience they’ve got now, the ages of the squad. Most of this squad are going to be around not only for the next World Cup but the next Euros as well.

“There’s lots to look forward to but at this moment that’s not any consolation really.”

Cole Palmer equalised for England after Nico Williams had put Spain in front but Mikel Oyarzabal came off the bench to win it late on and Southgate says his side did not keep the ball well enough to deserve to win the game.

“I think they were the best team in the tournament,” he said.

“We didn’t quite keep the ball well enough but we were right in it until the last ten minutes.

“I’m devastated for everybody really. The players have been absolutely incredible and I’m so proud of what they’ve done but we’ve just fallen a little bit short.”

FEATURED IMAGE: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES VIA ONE FOOTBALL