Detroit pitcher Kenta Maeda says he's OK despite taking line drive off glove and stomach vs. Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda should be on schedule to make his next start despite being hit by a liner during during the sixth inning of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Taylor Ward's liner up the middle appeared to hit Maeda on his right hip, but it first went off his glove hand and then his stomach as the ball deflected toward first base. Maeda tried running to the bag as Mark Canha fielded the ball, but he grimaced and dropped to his knee in pain before getting to first base.

The 36-year old Japanese right-hander, who came in with a 2-4 record, walked back to the mound and then to the dugout on his own after talking to manager A.J. Hinch and trainers.

Hinch said he took Maeda out because he was at 87 pitches and Kevin Pillar was the next batter.

“I was surprised,” Maeda said through an interpreter about the comebacker. “It would have been nice if I could have made the play.”

Maeda allowed two runs and six hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. He left with the score tied 2-2.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press