Detroit Pistons select Ron Holland with 5th pick in 2024 NBA draft. What you need to know

joe rivera, usa today
With the fifth pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Detroit Pistons selected G League forward Ron Holland.

Holland was a consensus five-star recruit out of high school but bypassed college in order to play basketball for the G League Ignite in 2023-24.

As a member of USA Basketball's U-17 and U-16 teams, Holland is a two-time gold medalist. Here's what he's bringing to the NBA:

Ron Holland scouting report

Sustained season-ending thumb injury but showed his potential as a high-flying wing who flourishes off the dribble and in transition and likes to score; solid shot-blocker for his size; good body control while in the air. His 3-point shot needs improvement. Jeff Zillgitt

Ron Holland plays in the McDonald's All-American Game on March 28, 2023.
Ron Holland stats

Across 29 games with the NBA G League Ignite in 2023-24, Holland averaged 19.5 points per game (45.5% shooting from the floor), 6.7 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, and 2.4 steals per game.

Ron Holland height, weight

The 18-year-old Holland is listed at 6-foot-6 and 196 lbs.

