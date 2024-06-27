Detroit Pistons select Ron Holland with 5th pick in 2024 NBA draft. What you need to know

With the fifth pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Detroit Pistons selected G League forward Ron Holland.

Holland was a consensus five-star recruit out of high school but bypassed college in order to play basketball for the G League Ignite in 2023-24.

As a member of USA Basketball's U-17 and U-16 teams, Holland is a two-time gold medalist. Here's what he's bringing to the NBA:

Ron Holland scouting report

Sustained season-ending thumb injury but showed his potential as a high-flying wing who flourishes off the dribble and in transition and likes to score; solid shot-blocker for his size; good body control while in the air. His 3-point shot needs improvement. — Jeff Zillgitt

Ron Holland plays in the McDonald's All-American Game on March 28, 2023.

Ron Holland stats

Across 29 games with the NBA G League Ignite in 2023-24, Holland averaged 19.5 points per game (45.5% shooting from the floor), 6.7 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, and 2.4 steals per game.

Ron Holland height, weight

The 18-year-old Holland is listed at 6-foot-6 and 196 lbs.

