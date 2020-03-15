Pistons announce player tests positive for coronavirus, marking first NBA player outside Jazz

A Detroit Pistons player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday night.

They did not reveal which player tested positive.

“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “A preliminary positive came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

According to Tony Paul of Detroit News, the rest of the Pistons are in self-isolation. No other player has yet to test positive.

This now marks the third player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus, and the first player outside of the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive earlier this week.

The Pistons fell to the Jazz 111-105 at Little Caesars Arena last Saturday, and took on the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers before the league suspended operations on Wednesday night.

