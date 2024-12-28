USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, the Basketball Hall of Famer announced Friday.

Thomas revealed his condition during an appearance on “Come And Talk 2 Me,” a podcast co-hosted by former NBA star and NBA broadcaster Mark Jackson and his son, Mark Jackson Jr. (who goes by the name “Bluu” on the show).

“I know people are watching, and I’ve gotten a lot of love from people who have said, ‘Well, what is he going through?’ Thomas said while telling a story about playing for legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight. “And I haven’t really told anybody. I’ve got Bell’s palsy, and that’s why you see me like this.

Bell’s palsy is a neurological disorder that causes partial paralysis of one side of the face. As Thomas spoke, the right side of his mouth was slightly stiff.

“I appreciate the prayers and the love, but that's what’s happening with my mouth right now. I just want everyone to know who’s going to be watching this show.”

The list of athletes who have recently had Bell’s palsy include Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who was diagnosed in April, and former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace in 2022. Typically, it’s a temporary condition that resolves within months.

Widely recognized as the greatest player in franchise history, Thomas led the "Bad Boys" to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990. He made 12 All-Star teams and five All-NBA teams.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on X @omarisankofa.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis