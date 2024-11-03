Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kerby Joseph #31 and the Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It'll be an intense battle between the top two teams in the NFC North this Sunday when the no. 1 Detroit Lions visit the no. 2 Green Bay Packers. While the Packers have been on a four-game winning streak, there's a chance they'll be playing Sunday's game without quarterback Jordan Love who was felled with a groin injury during last Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here’s all the info you need about today's Lions vs. Packers game, and you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game:

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Game: Lions vs. Packers

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on?

The Lions vs. Packers game is this Sunday, Nov. 3 airing live at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game:

The Lions vs. Packers game on Fox can be streamed on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

(Fubo) Watch NFL games on Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch a week's worth of games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $20 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

(YouTube) Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket is available exclusively on YouTube TV and offers football fans the chance to watch every major game that's airing out of their local markets. NFL Sunday ticket is available with a subscription to YouTube TV for $670.96 over four months (that's $168/mo). You can also purchase a subscription without being a YouTube TV subscriber for $479 for the season. Try free at YouTube

2024 NFL season Week 9 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 31

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

(Fubo) Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSN's Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $20 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

More ways to watch NFL games this season: