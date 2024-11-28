What is Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day record? All-time results, history on Turkey Day

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Thanksgiving has become synonymous with football and the Detroit Lions playing on the holiday is as much of an American tradition as eating turkey. But Turkey Day hasn't always been kind to Detroit and its fans.

The Lions have hosted a game on Thanksgiving Day every year since 1934 (with the exception of 1939-1944 during World War II), but despite ample opportunities, Detroit has often found itself on the losing side. The Lions have not won a game on Thanksgiving Day since 2016, losing the last seven Turkey Day games, including a close 29-22 loss to the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers last season.

The Lions (10-1) are in a position to snap their Thanksgiving losing streak on Thursday against the Chicago Bears (4-7) after jumping out to one of the best records in the league.

"We all want it. It's long overdue," said Dan Campbell, who hasn't won a Thanksgiving matchup since he took over as head coach in 2021. "It's just not real fun (to lose). ... Ask my wife, she'll tell you. She's praying for a win big time, because she knows I'm a bear when we don't win."

Let's take a look back at the Lions' history. Here's everything you need to know about the Lions on Thanksgiving Day:

Why do the Detroit Lions play every Thanksgiving?

The Lions' Thanksgiving Day tradition began in 1934, when George A. Richards purchased the Portsmouth (Ohio) Spartans for $8,000. He moved the team to Detroit and renamed it the Lions, a nod to the local baseball team, the Tigers.

Richards was a radio executive, and used his connections to negotiate a deal with NBC to broadcast a Thanksgiving game nationally on its 94-station network. Richards also convinced Chicago Bears owner/coach George Halas to be the Lions' opponent, suggesting the game would give the still-fledgling NFL vital exposure. The game was a massive success; a Detroit-record crowd attended the game while listeners across the U.S. enjoyed the gridiron action over the airwaves.

A new great American tradition was born. The Lions always play the early game on Thanksgiving, followed by the Dallas Cowboys in the afternoon slot and a third, rotating prime-time game that was added in 2006.

What's the Lions' overall Thanksgiving record?

The Lions are 37-45-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.

The Lions' longest Thanksgiving Day losing streak was nine games from 2004-2012. Detroit's current Thanksgiving Day losing streak of seven games (2017-2023) marks the second-longest in franchise history.

Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving results, by year

1934: vs. Chicago Bears L, 19-16

1935 : vs. Chicago Bears W, 14-2

1936: vs. Chicago Bears W, 13-7

1937 : vs. Chicago Bears L, 13-0

1938 : vs. Chicago Bears W, 14-7

1945 : vs. Cleveland Rams L, 28-21

1946 : vs. Boston Yanks L, 34-10

1947 : vs. Chicago Bears L, 34-14

1948 : vs. Chicago Cards L, 28-14

1949 : vs. Chicago Bears L, 28-7

1950 : vs. New York Yanks W, 49-14

1951 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 52-35

1952 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 48-24

1953 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 34-15

1954 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 28-24

1955 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 24-10

1956 : vs. Green Bay Packers L, 24-20

1957 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 18-6

1958 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 24-14

1959 : vs. Green Bay Packers L, 24-17

1960 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 23-10

1961 : vs. Green Bay Packers L, 17-9

1962 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 26-14

1963 : vs. Green Bay Packers T, 13-13

1964: vs. Chicago Bears L, 27-24

1965: vs. Baltimore Colts T, 24-24

1966: vs. San Francisco 49ers L, 41-14

1967: vs. Los Angeles Rams L, 31-7

1968: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 12-0

1969: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 27-0

1970: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 28-14

1971: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 32-21

1972: vs. New York Jets W, 37-20

1973: vs. Washington L, 20-0

1974: vs. Denver Broncos L, 31-27

1975: vs. Los Angeles Rams L, 20-0

1976: vs. Buffalo Bills W, 27-14

1977: vs. Chicago Bears L, 31-14

1978: vs. Denver Broncos W, 17-14

1979: vs. Chicago Bears W, 20-0

1980: vs. Chicago Bears L, 23-17 (OT)

1981: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 27-10

1982: vs. New York Giants L, 13-6

1983: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 45-3

1984: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 31-28

1985: vs. New York Jets W, 31-20

1986: vs. Green Bay Packers L, 44-40

1987: vs. Kansas City Chiefs L, 27-20

1988: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 23-0

1989: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 13-10

1990: vs. Denver Broncos W, 40-27

1991: vs. Chicago Bears W, 16-6

1992: vs. Houston Oilers L, 24-21

1993: vs. Chicago Bears L, 10-6

1994: vs. Buffalo Bills W, 35-21

1995: vs. Minnesota Vikings W, 44-38

1996 : vs. Kansas City Chiefs L, 28-24

1997 : vs. Chicago Bears W, 55-20

1998 : vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 19-16 (OT)

1999 : vs. Chicago Bears W, 21-17

2000: vs. New England Patriots W, 34-9

2001 : vs. Green Bay Packers L, 29-27

2002 : vs. New England Patriots L, 20-12

2003 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 22-14

2004 : vs. Indianapolis Colts L, 41-9

2005 : vs. Atlanta Falcons L, 27-7

2006 : vs. Miami Dolphins L, 27-10

2007 : vs. Green Bay Packers L, 37-26

2008 : vs. Tennessee Titans L, 47-10

2009 : vs. Green Bay Packers L, 34-12

2010 : vs. New England Patriots L, 45-24

2011 : vs. Green Bay Packers L, 27-15

2012 : vs. Houston Texans L, 34-31 (OT)

2013 : vs. Green Bay Packers W, 40-10

2014 : vs.Chicago Bears W, 34-17

2015 : vs. Philadelphia Eagles W, 45-14

2016 : vs. Minnesota Vikings W, 16-13

2017 : vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 30-23

2018 : vs. Chicago Bears L, 23-16

2019 : vs. Chicago Bears L, 24-20

2020 : vs. Houston Texans L, 41-25

2021 : vs. Chicago Bears L, 16-14

2022 : vs. Buffalo Bills L, 28-25

2023: vs. Green Bay Packers L, 29-22

