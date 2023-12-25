Detroit Lions clinch division title after victory over Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions clinched a first division title in 30 years as they beat NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 at the US Bank Stadium.

A field goal from Michael Badgley helped the Lions take a narrow 17-14 lead into half-time after both sides had scored two touchdowns.

Detroit went on to secured a home play-off game for the first time in 22 seasons after touchdowns from Amon-Ra St Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs as Jared Goff passed for 257 yards.

Anders Carlson (17) kicked the winning field goal for the Packers in Charlotte (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

The Miami Dolphins secured their place in the play-offs after a last second field goal gave them a 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Dallas took the lead in the fourth quarter after a 17-down drive, led by quarterback Dak Prescott who threw for two touchdowns and 253 yards, put them one point ahead.

But Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 293 yards and one touchdown, put his side in the perfect position to seal the game in the dying seconds as Cairo Santos iced the 29-yard field goal.

The Green Bay Packers needed a late game-winning drive to edge out the Carolina Panthers 33-30 in Charlotte.

Jordan Love ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown as the play-off chasing Packers were in front 23-10 at half-time.

The Panthers, though, produced a fightback and eventually tied the game at 30-all with just over four minutes left – only for Green Bay placekicker Anders Carlson to cap a long offensive drive with a decisive 32-yard field goal.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper set a single-game receiving record of 265 yards for the Cleveland Browns in their 36-22 win over the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium.

The Browns took a 22-7 lead into half-time after Joe Flacco threw for two touchdowns, while Dameon Pierce made a 98-yard return from kick-off to get the Texans on the scoresheet.

Cooper caught a 13-yard pass from Flacco with three minutes and 49 seconds left to set a new receiving mark before the Texans produced a late offensive rally with two touchdowns, but the Browns closed out a third-straight victory.

The Atlanta Falcons kept alive their play-off hopes with a 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Younghoe Koo kicked two field goals as well as a conversion to help the Falcons – beaten by the Panthers in Week 15 – come from behind to lead 13-7 at half-time.

After a touchdown from Tyler Allgeier in the third quarter extended the advantage, South Korean Koo sent over three more field goals to seal victory which moves the Falcons onto 7-8 for the season.

The Seattle Seahawks produced a late rally to beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in Nashville which keeps them in the NFC Wild Card mix.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Titans, with Ryan Tannehill at quarter-back in place of injured rookie Will Levis, took a 10-3 lead into half-time following a touchdown from tight-end Chig Okonkwo.

A two-yard score from running back Derrick Henry put Titans up 17-13 with just over three minutes on the clock – but the Seahawks recovered as quarterback Geno Smith found Colby Patterson in the endzone with just 57 seconds left.

JETS TAKE THE LEAD WITH A 54-YARD FIELD GOAL. 5 seconds still on the clock. 📺: #WASvsNYJ on CBS📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UIg1XAjsX3 pic.twitter.com/k41Lge9G0o — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2023

A late 54-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein helped the New York Jets finally see off the Washington Commanders 30-28 in East Rutherford.

The Jets had got off to a fast start, leading 27-7 at half-time as running back Breece Hall scored two touchdowns.

However, replacement Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett drove a recovery with a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter before Zuerlein’s late kick gave the Jets a sixth win.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw off the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-12, while the Chicago Bears made easy work of the Arizona Cardinals 27-16.