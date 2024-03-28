Detroit faces Washington, looks to break 8-game slide

Detroit Pistons (12-61, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-59, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its eight-game slide with a win over Washington.

The Wizards are 10-36 in Eastern Conference games. Washington allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 123.4 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.8%.

The Pistons are 9-37 against conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-46 record against opponents over .500.

The Wizards' 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Pistons give up. The Pistons' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (49.8%).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 27 the Wizards won 118-104 led by 30 points from Kyle Kuzma, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is scoring 22.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 19.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games.

Jaden Ivey is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Eugene Omoruyi: day to day (ankle), Tyus Jones: day to day (back), Landry Shamet: day to day (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist).

Story continues

Pistons: Stanley Umude: day to day (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: day to day (toe), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), Taj Gibson: out (hamstring), Jaden Ivey: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press