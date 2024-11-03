Detroit faces Los Angeles in non-conference action

Los Angeles Lakers (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Los Angeles meet in non-conference action.

Detroit went 14-68 overall a season ago while going 7-33 at home. The Pistons averaged 109.9 points per game last season, 49.9 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 47-35 overall last season while going 19-21 on the road. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 117.4 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bobi Klintman: out (calf), Ausar Thompson: out (illness).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee), Christian Koloko: day to day (illness).

