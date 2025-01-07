Detroit faces Brooklyn on 4-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets are 7-19 in conference games. Brooklyn is 10-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Pistons have gone 12-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.0 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The Nets average 107.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 113.8 the Pistons allow. The Pistons average 112.0 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 113.5 the Nets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson is averaging 19.5 points for the Nets.

Jalen Duren is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Pistons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 100.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 116.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cam Thomas: day to day (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (foot), Ben Simmons: out (calf), D'Angelo Russell: out (calf), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Maxwell Lewis: out (leg), De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Cameron Johnson: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Ausar Thompson: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press