Detroit 6, Toronto 2

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·2 min read

Toronto

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Varsho lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.208

c-Kirk ph

1

0

1

1

0

0

.207

Jansen c

4

0

0

0

1

0

.313

Guerrero 1b

3

0

2

0

1

0

.288

Bichette ss

4

0

2

0

0

1

.249

Turner dh

4

0

1

0

0

1

.231

Springer rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.192

Biggio 2b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.196

a-Clement ph

1

1

1

0

0

0

.256

Kiner-Falefa 3b

4

1

1

0

0

0

.255

Kiermaier cf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.222

b-Schneider ph

1

0

1

1

0

0

.244

Detroit

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Pérez cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.284

Greene lf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.235

Canha dh

3

2

1

0

1

1

.226

Carpenter rf

3

2

1

2

1

1

.277

Vierling 3b

2

0

0

1

1

0

.262

Keith 2b

3

1

2

2

0

0

.236

Torkelson 1b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.207

McKinstry ss

4

0

1

1

0

1

.200

Kelly c

4

0

1

0

0

1

.222

Toronto

000

000

002_2

10

1

Detroit

010

320

00x_6

7

0

a-singled for Biggio in the 9th. b-singled for Kiermaier in the 9th. c-singled for Varsho in the 9th.

E_Kiermaier (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Guerrero (9), Greene (9). 3B_Greene (1). HR_Keith (1), off Manoah; Carpenter (7), off Manoah. RBIs_Schneider (20), Kirk (13), Keith 2 (16), Vierling (19), McKinstry (4), Carpenter 2 (27). CS_Pérez (2). SF_Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Jansen); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Kelly 3). RISP_Toronto 3 for 5; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_McKinstry.

Toronto

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Manoah, L, 1-2

4

2-3

5

6

4

2

4

97

3.97

Pearson

1

1-3

1

0

0

1

2

26

5.19

Cabrera

1

0

0

0

0

0

11

4.82

Swanson

1

1

0

0

1

0

16

9.49

Detroit

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Maeda, W, 2-1

5

4

0

0

0

1

74

5.80

Brieske

2

2-3

1

0

0

2

2

42

0.00

Vest

1-3

1

0

0

0

1

8

3.63

Chafin

2-3

4

2

2

0

2

22

4.41

Foley, S, 11-12

1-3

0

0

0

0

0

3

2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-0, Foley 2-0. HBP_Manoah (Keith).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:37. A_27,160 (41,083).

The Associated Press

