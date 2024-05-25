Detroit 6, Toronto 2
Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Varsho lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.208
c-Kirk ph
1
0
1
1
0
0
.207
Jansen c
4
0
0
0
1
0
.313
Guerrero 1b
3
0
2
0
1
0
.288
Bichette ss
4
0
2
0
0
1
.249
Turner dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
.231
Springer rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.192
Biggio 2b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.196
a-Clement ph
1
1
1
0
0
0
.256
Kiner-Falefa 3b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.255
Kiermaier cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.222
b-Schneider ph
1
0
1
1
0
0
.244
Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Pérez cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.284
Greene lf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.235
Canha dh
3
2
1
0
1
1
.226
Carpenter rf
3
2
1
2
1
1
.277
Vierling 3b
2
0
0
1
1
0
.262
Keith 2b
3
1
2
2
0
0
.236
Torkelson 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.207
McKinstry ss
4
0
1
1
0
1
.200
Kelly c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.222
Toronto
000
000
002_2
10
1
Detroit
010
320
00x_6
7
0
a-singled for Biggio in the 9th. b-singled for Kiermaier in the 9th. c-singled for Varsho in the 9th.
E_Kiermaier (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Guerrero (9), Greene (9). 3B_Greene (1). HR_Keith (1), off Manoah; Carpenter (7), off Manoah. RBIs_Schneider (20), Kirk (13), Keith 2 (16), Vierling (19), McKinstry (4), Carpenter 2 (27). CS_Pérez (2). SF_Vierling.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Jansen); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Kelly 3). RISP_Toronto 3 for 5; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_McKinstry.
Toronto
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Manoah, L, 1-2
4
2-3
5
6
4
2
4
97
3.97
Pearson
1
1-3
1
0
0
1
2
26
5.19
Cabrera
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
4.82
Swanson
1
1
0
0
1
0
16
9.49
Detroit
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Maeda, W, 2-1
5
4
0
0
0
1
74
5.80
Brieske
2
2-3
1
0
0
2
2
42
0.00
Vest
1-3
1
0
0
0
1
8
3.63
2-3
4
2
2
0
2
22
4.41
Foley, S, 11-12
1-3
0
0
0
0
0
3
2.41
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-0, Foley 2-0. HBP_Manoah (Keith).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:37. A_27,160 (41,083).
The Associated Press