Detroit 6, Toronto 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Varsho lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 c-Kirk ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .207 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .313 Guerrero 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .288 Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .249 Turner dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Springer rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196 a-Clement ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 b-Schneider ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .244

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pérez cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Greene lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Canha dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .226 Carpenter rf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .277 Vierling 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .262 Keith 2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .236 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207 McKinstry ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Toronto 000 000 002_2 10 1 Detroit 010 320 00x_6 7 0

a-singled for Biggio in the 9th. b-singled for Kiermaier in the 9th. c-singled for Varsho in the 9th.

E_Kiermaier (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Guerrero (9), Greene (9). 3B_Greene (1). HR_Keith (1), off Manoah; Carpenter (7), off Manoah. RBIs_Schneider (20), Kirk (13), Keith 2 (16), Vierling (19), McKinstry (4), Carpenter 2 (27). CS_Pérez (2). SF_Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Jansen); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Kelly 3). RISP_Toronto 3 for 5; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_McKinstry.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, L, 1-2 4 2-3 5 6 4 2 4 97 3.97 Pearson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 26 5.19 Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.82 Swanson 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 9.49

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, W, 2-1 5 4 0 0 0 1 74 5.80 Brieske 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 42 0.00 Vest 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.63 Chafin 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 22 4.41 Foley, S, 11-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-0, Foley 2-0. HBP_Manoah (Keith).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:37. A_27,160 (41,083).

The Associated Press