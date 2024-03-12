Details of TE Gerald Everett’s contract with Bears

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett, which marked their second move of free agency.

While Chicago has its TE1 in Cole Kmet, they needed to add some depth at tight end with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis hitting free agency. Everett comes to the Bears as an established pass-catching tight end.

Details of Everett’s contract have emerged, and the Bears got a nice deal for a TE1 who will serve as a TE2. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Everett gets a two-year deal worth 12 million with a maximum value of $14 million that incluides $6.1 million full guaranteed.

Everett has plenty of experience with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, as the pair have worked together with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-20) and Seattle Seahawks (2021). He’s spent the past two years with the Chargers, including a career year with Justin Herbert in 2022, where he had 58 receptions for 555 yards and four touchdowns.

Everett is coming to Chicago to serve as a complement to Kmet in the tight end room, and there’s no denying he’s a clear upgrade over Tonyan from last year. Everett gives the Bears a productive move tight end to pair with Kmet in the passing game. With Waldron running things, expect a lot of two tight-end sets featuring Kmet and Everett, giving whichever quarterback is under center plenty of options.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire