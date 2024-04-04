Like dessert all too well? Join this midnight Taylor Swift listening party in Miami

It’s not exactly the Eras Tour, but it is a good excuse to get bejeweled.

Late-night munchies hangout Night Owl Cookies, created by dessert mastermind Andrew Gonzalez, is teaming up with Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream to host a listening party to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The album, Swift’s 11th (not counting all those Taylor’s Versions), is being released April 19. The party at the Night Owl in Wynwood begins at 11 p.m. on April 18, with the new album streaming at midnight. The party continues into the wee hours with more than a few sweet somethings, including a special Taylor Swift-themed cookie that will be revealed at the party as well as a Lavender Haze cocktail.

Sweet Melody, which created a honey-lavender “Lavender Haze” ice cream as a tribute to Swift’s 2022 album “Midnights,” will also unveil a brand-new flavor inspired by the song “Florida!!!” on “the new album.

Like the rest of the impatient and obsessed world, Sweet Melody owner Mike Romeu hasn’t been able to hear “Florida!!!” yet but managed to find a little inspiration anyway.

Mike Romeu, owner of Sweet Melody Ice Cream, is creating a new flavor in honor of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“It’s a little tricky without hearing the album,” he admits. “And the album art is black and white, so there’s not much to work with. But I do have an idea of what I want to do — a Florida tropical theme mixed with black and white.”

Originally, the new flavor was supposed to be exclusively for the party, but Romeu says there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find it at Sweet Melody locations in Coral Gables, Kendall and Miami Beach the following week. The special Taylor cookie, however, will exist for one night only.

Romeu, as it turns out, is a full-blown Swiftie (his favorite song is “Champagne Problems,” though he acknowledges the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is right up there, too).

“My daughter and I are going to see her in October, and I think I’m more excited than she is,” he says.

Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Oct. 18-21. Tickets sold out in what we estimate was 13 seconds.

Night Owl Cookies Wynwood

Where: 163 NW 25th St., Miami

When: 11 p.m. April 18

Cost: $20

Tickets: Eventbrite