Despite multiple concussions, Brandin Cooks says he wants to return this year

Brandin Cooks’ concussion history is scary, but apparently not for him.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver has suffered five known concussions in his career, and two since the start of October. He went to visit a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh this week. Cooks has already been ruled out for this week’s game against the Steelers.

Given all the talk about concussions over the past decade, we know that’s a bit frightening. But Cooks is unconcerned.

Brandin Cooks wants to return soon

Cooks posted to Instagram on Thursday morning. He said he is “far from that end destination when it comes to this game” and that he is looking forward to playing again this season.

Here’s what he said:

“If you let em! They will write your story for you. Don’t stop until you reach your final destination. Don’t let anyone or anything lead you off course. You stay firmly at the helm until your journey is a success. Whether some like it or not I’m far from that end destination when it comes to this game. I’m thankful that this soon will be something in the past. Time and time again my God is faithful and blessed nothing serious. Can’t wait to get back on the field this year. Like my good ole pal Spongebob Squarepants says ‘I’m ready I’m ready I’m ready...’”

Nobody with any sense at all is hoping Cooks has to retire. But we’re all better educated on the topic of concussions and there’s concern after he suffered a pair of concussions in rapid succession.

Cooks’ contract runs through 2023

Cooks turned 26 years old in September. He’s one of the NFL’s best receivers, having put up four 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Football is his career and he’s very good at it. According to Spotrac he has $47 million in base salary remaining on his contract, which runs through the 2023 season.

No matter how scary the concussion issue is, it’s not easy to step away from your preferred career at age 26, in your physical prime.

Hopefully Cooks gets cleared, can return this season and never has another concussion. He’s certainly confident he’ll be back soon.

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks has five known concussions. (Getty Images)

