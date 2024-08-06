Despite Marlins struggles, Xavier Edwards continues to shine, vie for long-term spot

As the Miami Marlins begin turning the page to 2025 and beyond to build a contending product, the team may have found its shortstop of the future in Xavier Edwards.

A total of 9,460 spectators inside loanDepot park during Monday’s 10-3 loss in the opener of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that saw the Marlins’ overall record fall to 42-71 were able to get a preview of what is to come.

The speedy, flashy switch hitter, Edwards threw out a runner coming home, dove to keep the ball from going into the outfield and smacked a single to left field in the fifth inning and seventh, as well.

Having played high school baseball locally in Coconut Creek for North Broward Prep and shining, Edwards was selected 38th overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2018 MLB Draft, but it wasn’t until Nov. 15, 2022 that saw Edwards, along with ex-Marlins reliever JT Chargois, dealt to Miami as part of a four-player deal that featured prospects Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez.

Prior to his Marlins debut, Edwards worked his way through the minors, so it was not always an easy ride for the native out of Mineola, New York, but he would be the first to tell you the level of hard work, dedication, and patience it took during his time in San Diego and with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Edwards saw very little action with the Marlins a season ago during the team’s run to the postseason, slashing .295/.329/.333 in 30 games, but Miami’s front office was able to get an in-depth evaluation of Edwards during the 2023 campaign that ended in the Wild Card Series against Philadelphia – confident the infielder would make a positive impact on a game-to-game basis.

Edwards’ 2024 season began on the 10-day injured list due to a bacterial infection in his left foot, but his time arrived sooner than some anticipated.

The Marlins were hopeful Tim Anderson, acquired this past February, would handle the keys at the position, but after struggling to find consistency at the plate, including a head-scratching .214 average in 65 games, the team elected to designate the veteran for assignment July 2 and in a corresponding move, called Edwards up to the Major League level for a second time in 2024 from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Since Edwards became a full-time starter, he has not disappointed at the leadoff spot, hitting .386 with an OPS of .933, stealing 12 bases, recording 14 multi-hit games and becoming just the second player in franchise history to hit for the cycle – accomplishing the feat July 28 against Milwaukee.

The early achievements at the hands of Edwards will come as a shock for those who do not follow the Marlins regularly, but for Edwards, it is something he knew was in him.

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (63) and Miami Marlins second baseman Otto Lopez (61) collide and miss the ball during the first inning of a baseball game on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at loanDepot Park in Miami.

In an interview with Joe Frisaro of Man On Second Baseball in February moments after getting his No. 9 high school jersey retired, Edwards mentioned how important it is to keep working hard and putting the long hours in, combined with surrounding yourself with good people and members of the coaching staff that believe in you.

President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix and the rest of the front office staff can only hope for continued success and health for Edwards, who has an excellent chance to crack a spot on the 2025 Opening Day roster.