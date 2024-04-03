Desi Lydic Has A Wicked Prediction For Where Trump Is Heading Next

Desi Lydic of “The Daily Show” mocked Donald Trump on Tuesday as shares in Truth Social plunged following a brutal report detailing the company’s dire financial situation.

“Yeah, Trump, you lost a billion dollars yesterday. Now you’re only worth $6 billion, you broke bitch,” said Lydic, who is hosting the show for the rest of the week.

“There’s a bit of a disagreement over why the stock dropped so much. Analysts say it’s because of huge losses and limited market upside, while Trump advisors argue it’s because of woke gay trans DEI Hunter Biden’s laptop,” she said. “So who’s to say?”

But Lydic said the former president might be up to something else entirely.

“At this point, it just seems like Trump is trying to be in every section of the newspaper: finance, politics, style, city crime,” she said. “It’s only a matter of time until he drops a theater review: ‘Just saw ‘Wicked,’ total witch hunt.’”

See more in her Tuesday night monologue: