Deshaun Watson leaves Browns-Bengals game on cart in tears with non-contact leg injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a non-contact leg injury.

Watson planted his right leg in the first half as he started to scramble and immediately crumpled to the turf in pain.

This was the non-contact injury to #Browns QB Deshaun Watson. It does not look good at all. pic.twitter.com/ES2MecuhD4 https://t.co/dKfcJ5SMMt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2024

Trainers tended to Watson on the field as backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warmed up. Watson eventually left the field on a cart.

Watson covered his face with a towel in tears as he was carted off the field. Thompson-Robinson took over at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is emotional as he's carted off the field in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/IwHpZ53gy0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2024

Watson, 29, is in his third season with the Browns' starting quarterback after joining Cleveland from the Houston Texans via trade in 2022.

Watson made the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons in Houston after being selected in the first round of the NFL draft out of Clemson in 2017. The Texans benched Watson in 2021 after he was accused by more than 20 women in civil litigation of varying instances of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

A grand jury in Houston declined to indict Watson on criminal charges. Watson eventually settled the lawsuits he was facing in confidential agreements.

Watson sat the entire 2021 season amid the allegations as the Texans moved on from their once-promising quarterback. In March of 2022, Cleveland traded for Watson after he agreed to waive a no-trade clause in his contract.

Despite the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct and the fact that Watson had missed an entire season of football, the Browns signed Watson to a historic, five-year, $230 million contract that was fully guaranteed. The guaranteed was the largest in NFL history. A Browns franchise that had long struggled at football's most important position made the deal believing that Watson was the missing piece on a roster that was build otherwise on both sides of the ball to compete for a championship.

This story will be updated when more information is available.