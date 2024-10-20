Deshaun Watson injury update: Browns QB carted off with non-contact leg injury

Deshaun Watson suffered a serious-looking injury during the Cleveland Browns' Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury occurred with 1:22 left in the first half. Watson looked like he was trying to scramble up the middle after a seam opened in the offensive line.

As Watson went forward, his leg buckled underneath him. He immediately went down without being hit and remained down on the ground in evident pain.

Cleveland's medical staff came out to tend to Watson on the field. After several minutes, they loaded the veteran quarterback onto a cart and took him back to the locker room to be further evaluated.

Watson was emotional as he left the field. He had a towel draped over his head, though it seemed he was crying.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deshaun Watson injury update: Browns QB hurt vs. Bengals