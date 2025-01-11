‘Deserves better’: What Man Utd fan-favourite’s camp is now saying about his situation will concern fans

Kobbie Mainoo is one of a host of Manchester United players facing an uncertain future at the club.

Indeed, the prospect of losing their highly-rated starlet so soon after his meteoric breakthrough into the first-team is unthinkable for supporters, but it’s something they may eventually have to accept unless his situation changes behind the scenes.

Mainoo has been in contract negotiations with the club for several months now, with the board keen to tie him down to a lengthy deal – despite his current terms running until 2027 plus the option of an additional year.

His scintillating showings have made him one of the few bright sparks – along with fellow youngster Amad Diallo – amidst such a turbulent era at Old Trafford. Without a doubt, he’s one player Ruben Amorim will be adamant about building his team around for years to come, though whether Mainoo will still be in his ranks in the coming seasons remains to be seen.

Mainoo keen to be rewarded after rise to stardom

Kobbie Mainoo is said to be attracting interest from Chelsea. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Keen to see his integral role reflected in his wage, the 19-year-old is said to be requesting a pay increase from his current £20,000-a-week deal. Some outlets have claimed he is demanding around £200,000 per week to put pen to paper on fresh terms, which the club are, understandably, reluctant to award him.

That being said, when Mainoo sees the likes of Antony earning £200,000 per week, Christian Eriksen £150,000, and Mason Mount £250,000 (via Spotrac), you can’t really blame him for wanting more from the key decision-makers.

Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston revealed Mainoo’s camp’s stance on the standstill situation, writing: “Talks are set to continue between both parties, and Mainoo’s camp believes he deserves better terms than the club have offered following his rise to prominence in the last 18 months.”

Amad, 22, committed his future to United on Thursday by signing a five-and-a-half-year deal and is now pocketing around £100,000 each week following his remarkable impact in the first half of the season.

