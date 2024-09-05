Deschamps: ‘Italy remain competitive, France waiting for Rabiot’

Didier Deschamps expects both France and Italy to make many changes from EURO 2024 and be ‘competitive’ as they meet in the Nations League, but he’s bemused by Adrien Rabiot’s situation.

The opening game in this group kicks off at Parc des Princes on Friday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Although they had very different results, the EURO 2024 experience was dismal for both teams in Germany.

The Azzurri crashed out in the Round of 16 to Switzerland, while Les Bleus reached the semi-final, but somehow only managed to score one goal from open play.

“Our lack of efficiency was damaging at the Euros, but we still managed to reach the semi-final,” said Deschamps in his press conference.

“Now there are two games in three days, these are not friendlies, but the Nations League. Italy too made various changes after the Euros, unfortunately there has always been criticism and our objective must always be to achieve the maximum result.”

Luciano Spalletti is transforming his side tactically, announcing that from now on they will play with a three-man defence.

Deschamps too is tempted by adjustments, especially following the retirement of former Milan centre-forward Olivier Giroud, leading to a change of approach in attack.

“We want to see these young players in action and the next six games will be very helpful for them. It might not be the best thing for solidifying a team, but it is important to test them out and get the right response from some players.

“We shared strong emotions in Germany, and then the disappointment of semi-final elimination. Having the Olympics in Paris has been magnificent, it reminds you of the power of sport to unite people. The players need this love and support, just as we must cultivate that bond with the fans.”

If Les Bleus struggled this summer, that is nothing compared to the Nazionale, who won EURO 2020 between failing to qualify for two different World Cup tournaments.

“Comparing now to what happened 5-10 years ago makes no sense, Italy remain competitive and Spalletti changed many players from the squad at the Euros. Italy are still Italy, they are always a friendly rival for us and for many French players who are in Italy.”

Deschamps says France cannot call Rabiot

That used to include Adrien Rabiot, but after his contract with Juventus was allowed to run down on June 30, the midfielder has still not signed up to another club and is therefore left out by Deschamps too.

“Rabiot has a bit of an embarrassing situation. He was of interest to many clubs, but right now is not training with anyone. I hope he can quickly choose a club so that I can bring him back here with us.”

France have been beset by injury problems, forced to send home Wesley Fofana, Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchaouameni, so called up Loic Bade, Lucas Digne and Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to replace them.

Jonathan Samba and Jonathan Clauss also have slight muscular issues, but should be available tomorrow.

There were reports that Deschamps had a row in training with Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, which the coach did not entirely deny.

“He is the player I talk to the most, because he has been with us for the longest. The fact that he is not at 100 per cent right now is not down to the Euros, you have to spread out training schedules when there is so little time to prepare for games.

“We have continual discussions, even during the Euros, and I dedicate a lot of time to talking to my players.”