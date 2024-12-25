Derrick Henry stats: Can Ravens RB get to 2,000 rushing yards in 2024?

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2024 NFL offseason looking for a boost to their running game. They found one in the form of Derrick Henry.

Henry signed a two-year deal with the Ravens as a free agent in the hopes of establishing himself as Baltimore's lead back. Some were skeptical that Henry, 30, would have enough left in the tank to be a high-level backfield complement to Lamar Jackson.

Henry has spent much of the 2024 NFL season proving his doubters wrong. He has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career and is within striking distance of his third career 2,000-yard rushing season.

Will Henry be able to reach that mark over the final two weeks of the 2024 NFL season? Here's what to know about his quest for 2,000 yards and his overall performance in his first season with the Ravens.

How many rushing yards does Derrick Henry have?

Henry enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season with 1,636 rushing yards to his name. That ranks second in the NFL behind only Saquon Barkley (1,838 rushing yards).

Will Derrick Henry get 2,000 rushing yards?

It will be difficult for Henry to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in 2024. He will need 364 yards over the final two weeks of the season to log his second career 2,000-yard season. That average of 182 rushing yards per game would be well over his 109.1 yards-per-game average from the 2024 season to date.

Any possibility of Henry getting 2,000 rushing yards would likely depend on him having a big day in Week 17 against the Houston Texans. That is something he achieved often during his eight years with the Tennessee Titans.

Derrick Henry stats vs. Texans

Henry has run for more than 200 yards in a single game six times in his career. Impressively, four of those games came against the Texans, who have typically struggled to contain Henry.

Because of his massive, 200-plus-yard outings against Houston, Henry is averaging 102.2 rushing yards per game against the Texans. That's despite receiving fewer than 10 carries in three of his first six games early in his career against his former divisional opponent.

Below is a look at Henry's career stats against the Texans, all of which came during his time in Tennessee:

Games : 14

Carries : 253

Rushing yards : 1,431

Rushing touchdowns : 12

Yards per carry : 5.66

Receptions : 12

Receiving yards : 84

Receiving TDs: 0

While Henry has historically been good against the Texans, it's important to remember that DeMeco Ryans' squad contained him well last season. Henry ran for just 51 yards on 28 carries against Houston last season.

Perhaps playing with Baltimore's stronger all-around offense will allow Henry to return to the great form he demonstrated against Houston from 2020-22.

Derrick Henry stats 2024

Even if Henry can't get to 2,000 rushing yards, he has already posted the second-best season of his career. And he enters Week 17 on pace for 1,854 yards, which would be just 173 less than his 2,027-yard season in 2020.

Below is a look at Henry's stats for the 2024 NFL season.

Games : 15

Carries : 278

Rushing yards : 1,636

Rushing touchdowns : 13

Yards per carry : 5.9

Receptions : 15

Receiving yards : 152

Receiving TDs: 2

NFL's 2,000-yard rushers

Henry is one of just eight running backs in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a single season, though Barkley is on pace to be the NFL's ninth 2,000-yard rusher.

Below is the full list of players to achieve the feat:

If Henry can rack up 364 rushing yards over his final two games, he would be the first player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in two separate seasons.

