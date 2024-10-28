Derek Jeter to throw first pitch for Game 3 of 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium

With the New York Yankees hosting their first World Series game since 2009, the team will have someone that was part of that last championship team throw out the first pitch.

Derek Jeter, a five-time World Series champion and the Yankees' all-time hits leader, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

The Baseball Hall of Famer spent all 20 seasons of his big league career in the pinstripes, and won his last World Series title with the franchise in 2009 when New York defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. In that series, Jeter was 11-for-27 − a .407 batting average − with one RBI and five runs scored.

Jeter has been part of Fox's coverage of the 2024 World Series as an analyst for the pregame and postgame shows alongside former teammate Alex Rodriguez, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt.

Also part of the pregame festivities will be rapper Fat Joe, who will perform a custom version of his hit tracks "New York" and "All the Way Up" prior to the start, MLB announced. The performance comes off the heels of Ice Cube's rocking set prior to Game 2.

Leslie Odom Jr., known for his role as Aaron Burr in the musical "Hamilton," will perform the national anthem.

Los Angeles heads into Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead against the Yankees. Monday's first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Jeter to throw first pitch for Game 3 of 2024 World Series