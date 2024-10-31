Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez ripped the Yankees for their Game 5 meltdown

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It takes quite a bit for Derek Jeter to speak ill of the New York Yankees. He is The Captain, after all. Yet not even two of the most famous ballplayers to don the pinstripes could spin what happened in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

After the Yankees completely melted down in the fifth inning of Game 5 — blowing a 5-0 lead by giving up five unearned runs to the Dodgers — Jeter and former teammate Alex Rodriguez struggled to comprehend how the Yankees could make such mistakes on the Fox postgame show.

"I don't know if I've ever quite seen an inning like this," Jeter said. "Especially in a World Series or postseason game."

Rodriguez struck an even harsher tone.

"This is one of the greatest meltdowns that I've ever seen in 40 years," A-Rod said.

If you're going to be on a national baseball show, you've got to speak the truth about what you saw, but you know that had to feel super uncomfortable for the former New York legends.

