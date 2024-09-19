Derek Carr got fined for a crotch-grabbing Michael Jackson celebration

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880890 ORIG FILE ID: 20240915_krj_aj6_00056.JPG

The NFL is living up to its "No Fun League" name today.

The league is reportedly hitting Derek Carr with a $14,000 fine for his Michael Jackson celebration on Sunday after scoring a touchdown against the Cowboys, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The celebration was cool! Carr ran the ball in for a touchdown and then pulled out the celebration. He grabbed his crotch for a second while doing the dance move.

The celebration wasn't enough for a penalty in the game but, apparently, enough for a league fine.

We should've known this was coming. Grabbing your crotch is a big no-no for the NFL. As Florio points out, the league fined Marshawn Lynch for the same thing in the past.

But come on, NFL. Let the players have some fun sometimes.

