Derbyshire re-sign New Zealand fast bowler Tickner

Blair Tickner is currently playing for Central Districts in New Zealand [Getty Images]

New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner has re-joined Derbyshire after he abruptly ended his spell with the County Championship side last season following his wife's leukaemia diagnosis.

With Sarah now said to be "on the road to recovery", the 31-year-old has signed up to play for Derbyshire in all formats in 2025.

He featured just seven times across both the County Championship and T20 Blast last season before needing to cut short his stay in the East Midlands.

Tickner - who has taken 47 wickets in 34 appearances for New Zealand across Test, one-day and T20 formats - say he has "unfinished business" with Derbyshire.

"I couldn't show my quality first time around and I'm coming back hungry to do just that and win games for the county," he told the club website.

"Despite everything, I loved my first spell with Derbyshire and I've kept in touch with the players and coaches, the club have supported me massively and I'm looking forward to getting back to England and showing what I can do."

Derbyshire head coach Mickey Arthur said the club was "always eager to bring" Tickner back to the County Ground.

"We never got to see the best of Blair in his first spell with us, there was a lot going on off the field," Arthur said.

"His record deserved to be better last season, we dropped chances off his bowling and if we take those, his average comes right down. I'm confident we will be better in that regard in 2025, and Blair should reap the rewards, because he's a very good bowler."