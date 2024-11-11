DePaul Blue Demons welcome the Mercer Bears on Monday

Mercer Bears (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -8; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul squares off against Mercer.

DePaul went 3-29 overall with a 3-15 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Demons shot 42.3% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Mercer finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Bears averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press