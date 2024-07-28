Departing Real Madrid starlet urges Barcelona & Hansi Flick to ‘bet on’ La Masia starlet

A recently-departed member of the youth ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has this weekend thrown his backing behind Barcelona talent Dani Rodríguez.

As much comes amid the assurance that Rodríguez is the kind of player who could go on to make a big impact in Catalunya’s capital.

The 18-year-old, for his part, has long been held in high regard by those behind the scenes in Barcelona, in line for an imminent long-term contract renewal as a result.

Rodríguez currently finds himself away on international duty, with Spain at the U19 European Championships.

And, as alluded to above, this weekend, the gifted winger’s talents have been fully endorsed by one of his international teammates.

Speaking in an interview with SER Catalunya, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Iker Bravo urged Barcelona and new headmaster Hansi Flick to ‘bet on Dani’.

As much comes with Bravo – a La Masia product who recently finished up a two-year loan stint at Real Madrid – of the opinion that Rodríguez is simply a ‘different kind of footballer’ to the rest:

“I get on very well with Dani Rodríguez, he’s a great player and if I were a Barça manager I would bet on Dani, because he’s a different kind of footballer. That’s obvious.”

Conor Laird | GSFN