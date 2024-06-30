Departing Blackburn Rovers attacker Shepherd joins Dallas Trinity FC

Departing Blackburn Rovers attacker Lucy Shepherd has joined American USL Super League club Dallas Trinity FC on a free transfer.

The player’s move Stateside was confirmed via a post on Dallas Trinity’s official club X account this evening.

Shepherd was one of 10 players to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer. The 25-year-old spend one season with Blackburn Rovers after joining the Lancashire club last summer following her departure from London City Lionesses. Shepherd featured in every Barclays Women’s Championship fixture for Blackburn Rovers in 2023/2024. She was the club’s second-highest goalscorer with four league goals. Shepherd helped Blackburn Rovers to record their highest-ever finish of sixth place in the Barclays Women’s Championship table.

After spending two years playing in England, Shepherd is now returning to the United States where she will feature for Dallas Trinity in their debut season in the all-new USL Super League. Shepherd previously studied in America and represented college side Hofstra University on the pitch. She was then on Washington Spirit’s books prior to her move to London City Lionesses in summer 2022.

Shepherd is the first of Blackburn Rovers’ departing players to join a new club this summer. She will be hoping to continue her good form in the American game in 2024/2025.