Departing Barcelona starlet Marc Guiu could make immediate La Liga return

Departing Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu could find himself plying his trade back in his home country of Spain next season.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Friday provided the latest on the situation.

It is of course common knowledge across the continent that frontman Guiu’s exit from Barcelona is now imminent.

As much comes after Premier League giants Chelsea, upon learning of his indecision regarding signing a contract renewal, agreed to activate the €6 million release clause in the 18-year-old’s current deal in Catalunya’s capital.

Guiu, in turn, is expected to be unveiled as a new Chelsea player any day now.

🚨🔵 EXCL: Marc Guiu has completed medical tests as new Chelsea player tonight in London!



The release clause worth €6m has been paid, Barça have been informed with formal document.



Guiu signs as new Chelsea player on deal valid until June 2030.



Here we go, now confirmed. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/9jxBYyU2rQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2024

And yet, as alluded to above, if the latest word stemming from the media on Friday is anything to go by, the Spaniard’s initial stint in England may not last at all long.

This comes amid interest in his signature stemming from La Liga.

As per Sport, Sevilla have set their sights on Guiu as part of a season-long loan for next season:

‘García Pimienta insists on the need to bet on Guiu, a striker he knows well and who he believes could have an immediate impact on Sevilla.’

It now remains to be seen whether Chelsea, with whom game time could well prove difficult to come by for the striker next season, would be open to such a move.

Conor Laird | GSFN