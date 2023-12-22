Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua 'Day of Reckoning:' How to watch pay per view, start time

The Rumble in the Jungle. Thrilla in Manila. Fight of the Century.

The Day of Reckoning hopes to add another cinematic name to the list of great boxing matches.

The fight features two headline bouts: Deontay Wilder takes on Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua faces Otto Wallin for a night of heavyweight action.

Wilder and Joshua have each spent time as heavyweight champion. They have beat mutual opponents, but the Bronze Bomber has gone toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury while a match has not come to fruition for Joshua, although he's traded plenty of verbal jabs with The Gypsy King.

Wilder and Joshua haven't fought each other — yet. But promoters hope fans will be locked into their separate matches, and other thrilling fights, on the Day of Reckoning while they anticipate their face-off.

When and where is the 'Day of Reckoning' Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua co-headlining fight?

The Day of Reckoning fight, which is co-headlined by Deontay Wilder taking on Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua versus Otto Wallin, will take place Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event starts at 11 a.m. ET. with Wilder's ring walk expected around 5:35 p.m. ET and Joshua's entrance expected around 6:45 p.m. ET.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 19: Deontay Wilder poses for a photo as he arrives ahead of the Day of Reckoning Fight Night on December 19, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch 'Day of Reckoning' Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua on pay-per-view?

The co-headlining boxing event will air on ESPN+ and DAZN. The pay-per-view is $39.99 on both streaming services.

Deontay Wilder's record and fight history

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) has made his name as one of the greatest American boxers of his generation and was the WBC heavyweight champion from 2015 to 2020. His legacy took a blow when he lost the belt in the middle of his trilogy against Tyson Fury. He rebounded in October 2022 by knocking out Robert Helenius.

Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018 when he lost to Joshua. He then lost to Dillian Whyte and was knocked out by Joe Joyce in September 2022, but is riding back-to-back knockouts.

Saturday, ESPN & @trboxing present 'Day of Reckoning' a DAZN on @ESPNPlus PPV event



Featuring a double main event showcase:

🥊 Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

🥊 Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker



11a ET | Watch ➡️ https://t.co/vUaCSenOkV



More: https://t.co/UNcB1mXN4t pic.twitter.com/3waSErCGO4 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 19, 2023

Anthony Joshua's record and fight history

Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) had two runs as the WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion. The British boxer had the three belts for a little over a year when he was beat by Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019 in one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history. Joshua won the rematch to recapture the titles six months later, but then lost them again to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021. He also knocked out Helenius in August.

Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) fills in after Joshua's rematch against Whyte was cancelled. The Swedish brawler's only loss came at the hands of Fury in 2019. He's since won six straight fights.

Dmitry Bivol defends title on 'Day of Reckoning' undercard

Even though Wilder and Joshua are the two stars headlining the Day of Reckoning fight, there is a major championship fight on the undercard.

Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) will put his WBA light heavyweight belt on the line in a fight against Lyndon Arthur.

Bivol previously defended his belt against Canelo Álvarez in May 2022. The Mexican fighter moved up a weight class to try for the title, but was handed only the second loss of his career.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua co-headline Day of Reckoning watch guide