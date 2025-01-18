Denver faces Orlando, looks for 6th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (25-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (23-20, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Nuggets face Orlando.

The Magic are 14-7 in home games. Orlando is 8-16 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 13-8 on the road. Denver ranks fifth in the NBA with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.7.

The Magic are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets score 16.2 more points per game (120.3) than the Magic allow (104.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Magic.

Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Nuggets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 98.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jett Howard: day to day (ankle), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: day to day (back), Goga Bitadze: day to day (hip), Franz Wagner: out (conditioning), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

