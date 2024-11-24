Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Gardner Minshew welcome the Denver Broncos to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two AFC West teams will face each other this week when the Denver Broncos visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon for a game that will be broadcast on CBS. Quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos will play Gardner Minshew and the Raiders for the second time this season; their Week 6 game in October resulted in a 34-18 win for the Broncos. Will the Raiders be able to even things out this week? Here’s all the info you need about today's Broncos vs. Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium; you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Broncos vs. Raiders game:

Date: November 24, 2024

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

Game: Broncos vs. Raiders

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Broncos vs. Raiders game on?

The Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders game is this Sunday, Nov. 24 airing live during the network's late window at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to watch the Broncos vs. Raiders game:

The Broncos vs. Raiders game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out-of-market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

2024 NFL season Week 12 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 24

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

