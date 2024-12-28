Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, kickoff time and more

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Denver Broncos on Saturday, here's now to watch the game. (Katie Stratman-Imagn Images)

The fact that Joe Burrow is playing in an NFL game this week may have been overshadowed by the news that he just bought the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line Katana swords for Christmas. But it's true, the 7-8 Bengals will host the 9-6 Denver Broncos in a Saturday game this weekend that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Broncos-Bengals game is the second game in a Saturday triple-header on the NFL Network, which begins with a 1 p.m. game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots, and ends with the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this week's game and where to find live game-day updates.

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, and more

What channel is the Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on?

The Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Dec. 28 will air live at 4:30 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

You can watch the Broncos vs. Bengals game on the NFL Network on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV and Hulu with Live TV.

2024 NFL season complete Week 17 schedule:

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: 8 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday, Dec. 29

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns: 4:05 p.m ET (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.