Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

liz kocan
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 5: James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammate Reggie Gilliam #41 and Quintin Morris #85 after he scored against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16 and Cook tied O.J. Simpson's Bills franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)
The Buffalo Bills will play the Denver Broncos during Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, here's how to watch this weekend's NFL game. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

This weekend, the AFC East-winning Buffalo Bills will face off against the Denver Broncos who took the No. 3 Wild Card team spot for the first round of the NFL playoffs. The Bills, who ended up in the No. 2 overall spot in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Here’s all the info you need about today's Broncos vs. Bills game; you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more

The Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game is this Sunday, Jan. 12 airing live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Broncos vs. Bills game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

All times Eastern

Saturday, January 11

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 12

  • Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

  • Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 13

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)