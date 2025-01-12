Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game: How to watch, kickoff time and more
This weekend, the AFC East-winning Buffalo Bills will face off against the Denver Broncos who took the No. 3 Wild Card team spot for the first round of the NFL playoffs. The Bills, who ended up in the No. 2 overall spot in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Here’s all the info you need about today's Broncos vs. Bills game; you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.
How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game:
Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
Game: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
TV channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more
The Broncos vs. Bills game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.
Paramount+ offers subscribers access to NFL games on CBS. Plus, the platform is great for fans of Champions League soccer, Star Trek, Survivor, The Challenge and so much more.
Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage.
Complete NFL Wild Card schedule:
All times Eastern
Saturday, January 11
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, January 12
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, January 13
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)