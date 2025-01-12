Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

The Buffalo Bills will play the Denver Broncos during Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, here's how to watch this weekend's NFL game. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

This weekend, the AFC East-winning Buffalo Bills will face off against the Denver Broncos who took the No. 3 Wild Card team spot for the first round of the NFL playoffs. The Bills, who ended up in the No. 2 overall spot in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Here’s all the info you need about today's Broncos vs. Bills game; you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game:

Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more

What channel is the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game on?

The Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game is this Sunday, Jan. 12 airing live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game:

The Broncos vs. Bills game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Stream NFL games on CBS Paramount+ Paramount+ offers subscribers access to NFL games on CBS. Plus, the platform is great for fans of Champions League soccer, Star Trek, Survivor, The Challenge and so much more. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

Watch NFL games on Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. Try free at Fubo

Complete NFL Wild Card schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, January 11

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 12

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 13

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

More ways to watch NFL games this season: