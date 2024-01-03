Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

The season is over for both the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) and Denver Broncos (8-8), but both will be playing to see whether they have a shot at a draft pick like Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. or Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

The Raiders are coming off a 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, both to veteran receiver Davante Adams.

Last week, the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-9 in their first game where Jarrett Stidham played for a benched Russell Wilson. The journeyman quarterback threw for 224 yards and one touchdown. Stidham was on the Raiders last year and started when Derek Carr was benched.

Las Vegas won the Week 1 matchup between the two AFC West teams. Jimmy Garoppolo was the quarterback and threw two touchdowns, both to Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders have won seven straight games against Denver.

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Raiders vs. Broncos odds, moneyline, over/under

The Raiders are favorites to defeat the Broncos, according to BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Spread: Raiders (-2.5)

Moneyline: Raiders (-145); Broncos (+120)

Over/under: 38

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NFL power rankings Week 18: Cowboys, Lions virtually tied after controversial finish

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Cardinals vs. Seahawks | Ravens vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Bengals vs. Browns | Lions vs. Vikings | Packers vs. Bears | Colts vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Chiefs | Raiders vs. Broncos | Dolphins vs. Bills | Patriots vs. Jets | Saints vs. Falcons | Giants vs. Eagles | 49ers vs. Rams | Titans vs. Jaguars | Commanders vs. Cowboys

Story continues

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders 20, Broncos 14

Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention. Both are inconsistent. I think there are better plays out there but I still don’t trust Jarrett Stidham at quarterback.

Tyler Dragon: Raiders 26, Broncos 21

Antonio Pierce’s final audition to be the Raiders head coach. Pierce deserves credit for keeping things competitive during a bad Raiders season. Expect the Raiders to end the year on a positive note. This figures to be Russell Wilson’s final game as a Broncos QB, and he’ll be watching from the bench.

Safid Deen: Raiders 24, Broncos 17

Both teams are out of the playoff mix, but which coach needs this win more? Sean Payton, whose first season was a failure, or Antonio Pierce, who could use the win to improve his job prospects? The Raiders have one last hurrah in them this season and should win at home this week.

Victoria Hernandez: Raiders 20, Broncos 17

Antonio Pierce has one more chance to prove that he should be the full-time head coach and Las Vegas knows Jarrett Stidham is far from a franchise quarterback. The drama around benching Russell Wilson will be enough of a distraction for the Raiders to swoop in and snatch another win in this bitter rivalry.

Jordan Mendoza: Raiders 23, Broncos 18

With no playoff spot possible for either side, Antonio Pierce knows this will be his final audition for the permanent head coaching job in Las Vegas. He continues to build his case with his defense making life a nightmare against former Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

NFL Week 17 winners, losers: Eagles could be in full-blown crisis mode

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: Game predictions, picks, odds