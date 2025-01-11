Dent leads New Mexico against San Diego State after 22-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 3-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 5-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts San Diego State after Donovan Dent scored 22 points in New Mexico's 61-53 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos have gone 8-1 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 3-1 in MWC play. San Diego State scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

New Mexico averages 85.4 points, 23.5 more per game than the 61.9 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that New Mexico gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lobos.

Miles Byrd is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

