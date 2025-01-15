Dennis Smith headed to Real Madrid?

.

Real Madrid have chosen Dennis Smith Jr. as their new point guard, according to Carlos Sanchez Blas. While Smith has yet to undergo a medical examination or sign a contract, both are expected to be completed soon.

Source: BasketNews

🚨Coach Mateo confirmed the upcoming deal between Real Madrid and Dennis Smith adding that "hopefully soon, we will talk about him"

Dennis Smith Jr reportedly close to joining Real Madrid: Graham falls behind sportando.basketball/en/dennis-smit… - 8:52 AM

Donatas Urbonas: Dennis Smith Jr. is one of Real Madrid's NBA targets, per sources. It remains uncertain whether Smith Jr. will consider a move to Europe, as he is currently aiming to secure an NBA roster spot in the G League Showcase. -via Twitter @Urbodo / December 20, 2024

Marc Stein: After entering the @nbagleague player pool for this week’s G League Showcase in Orlando, former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. has been claimed by the Wisconsin Herd, league sources say. -via x.com / December 20, 2024

Chris Haynes: Obtained agenda of free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. — just claimed by the Wisconsin Herd — who will have a Pro Day on Friday in Orlando in front of numerous NBA teams. -via x.com / December 19, 2024

