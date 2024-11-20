Dennis Smith on his guy Dirk Nowitzki: He owes me $10,000

.

Dennis Smith: "Dirk owes me $10,000. We were talking one day, saying, ‘Ain’t no way Dirk can move that slow.’ Somebody set up a race. The deal was, Dirk starts at half-court, and I start at full-court, and we run to the other end. So we did it—I won the race—but he still hasn’t paid me. I keep telling him, ‘Dirk, don’t make me come down to your street to get my money.’ He just laughs it off, but I’m serious, Dirk! I need my 10 bands. That’s my guy, though. Dirk’s one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever met. Seeing how he worked, even late in his career, made me realize why he was so successful. He didn’t just work hard; he worked smart. Efficiency was everything for him."

Source: YouTube

Dennis Smith: "Dirk was shooting his career-high three-point percentage, but that still wasn’t enough for him. He brought in a coach named Holger, who worked with him step-by-step. This man showed up in boots, jeans, and a trench coat, and walked Dirk through every little movement on the court. Dirk was so detailed—slowly stepping to his spot, turning, shooting, over and over. Watching that showed me why he was great. It’s not just about working hard; it’s about being efficient and diligent in your work. Dirk was already a legend, but he still wanted to improve. That’s why he’s one of the best to ever do it." -via YouTube / November 20, 2024

Dennis Smith: "In the NBA, they give you maybe two years to prove yourself. If you’re not what they think you’re gonna be in two years, it’s over. You’re gonna be hopping around like crazy. My last NBA game, I had a triple-double—23 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists—against the Spurs. After that, I didn’t play again. I left on a high note, but that’s the thing: it’s about opportunity and situation. The league moves fast, and if you’re not ready or in the right spot, they’ll move on, even if you’re producing." -via YouTube / November 20, 2024

Dennis Smith: "LaMelo Ball doesn’t do anything but play basketball. He’s always in the gym, putting in work. There’ve been nights when I’d come to the gym late, and he’d just be finishing up. Even when he’s playing video games, it’s 2K. He’s all about basketball. People don’t understand how dedicated he is, but I’ve seen it firsthand. Melo is one of those guys who lives and breathes the game. He’s young, but he’s already got that focus and work ethic that sets him apart." -via YouTube / November 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Dennis Smith on his guy Dirk Nowitzki: He owes me $10,000