Denmark vs Serbia lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2024 game today

Serbia have not handed Luka Jovic a start against Denmark in the Group C decider at Euro 2024 tonight.

The Danes were perhaps unlucky not to have beaten England in what proved to be a 1-1 draw on Thursday to take them up to two points in Group C.

Meanwhile, Serbia snatched the latest of draws against Slovenia with Jovic’s 96th-minute header meaning they are only a win away from progression.

Dusan Vlahovic would have been the striker to lose his place in their 3-4-1-2 system if Jovic got the nod, but instead manager Dragan Stojkovic brings Lazar Samardzic into his attack.

Captain Dusan Tadic is dropped once again with Nemanja Gudelj and Srdan Mijailovic also brought in. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is still on the bench, while Filip Mladenovic also makes way.

Only Filip Kostic remains out for Serbia after the knee injury he sustained against England in round one.

Denmark are injury-free and Thomas Delaney is over the illness bug that saw him miss the last game.

Boss Kasper Hjulmand makes one change to the side that drew with England in Frankfurt, with Alexander Bah replacing Victor Kristiansen.

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind

Serbia XI: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Mijailovic, Ilic, Gudelj, Zivkovic; Samardzic, Lukic; Mitrovic

Time and date: 8pm BST on Tuesday June 25, 2024

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

TV channel: ITV4