Demetrious Johnson: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic 'would still sell as many pay-per-views' without UFC title

.

Regardless of the stakes, [autotag]Demetrious Johnson[/autotag] sees [autotag]Jon Jones[/autotag] vs. [autotag]Stipe Miocic[/autotag] as a massive fight.

Many have criticized UFC heavyweight champion Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) for opting to defend his title against Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) over interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) has competed six times since Miocic last stepped into the cage, which was a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

"Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic doesn't even need to be for a belt," Johnson said on the "JAXXON PODCAST." "Like, that's a legend fight, those two fighting. It would still sell as many pay-per-views. I'm sure Jon Jones is going to get the exact same f*cking pay whether he's champion or not, but I can't dictate Jon Jones' career.

"I'm not going to dictate what he should or he can't do. Me as a fan, I would love to see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall. But if he doesn't and he goes, 'I'm going to just fight Stipe, he's a household name,' go ahead, do your thing, Jon."

Jones was scheduled to face Miocic at UFC 295 before Aspinall entered the title picture, but withdrew due to injury. Former two-time UFC champion Miocic is considered the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time, but Johnson worries how the inactivity will impact him.

"When I look at Stipe, he hasn't fought in four years. The last time he fought, he got knocked out. How's his body feeling? It's hard being away from the fight game for four years. He's doing amazing things. He's a firefighter, but it's going to be very, very hard."

Jones' first title defense vs. Miocic is targeted for UFC 309 on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Related

Daniel Cormier: 'We're closer to Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall fighting than we've ever been'

Jon Jones: 'My legacy will be just fine' without fighting Tom Aspinall

Video: Dana White debates reporters over UFC pound-for-pound, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall training to step in on 'any notice' to fight Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic in November

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Demetrious Johnson: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic 'would still sell as many pay-per-views' without UFC title