DeMarvion Overshown injury update: Cowboys LB exits with knee injury vs Bengals

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' "Monday Night Football" clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Overshown, who missed the entirety of his rookie season last year after tearing his ACL in a preseason game, needed the help of two Cowboys trainers to walk off of the field. He immediately headed to the locker room.

Within minutes of the injury, Dallas declared the linebacker out for the remainder of the game.

Overshown had tallied six tackles and a pass defensed prior to the injury in what had been a continuation of a breakout second season.

DeMarvion Overshown injury update

Overshown injured his knee when his right leg was pinned by a falling Bengals offensive lineman in the fourth quarter on Monday night. He remained down on the field after the play and needed the help of two athletic trainers to walk back to the sideline.

The hit that Demarvion Overshown took to his right leg. He was ruled out right after.



pic.twitter.com/H8Eeu7f00i — Serenity Douglas (@_serenityd) December 10, 2024

He made his way back to the Dallas locker room afterward, and the Cowboys declared the second-year linebacker out for the remainder of the game within minutes of his injury.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Cowboys LB depth chart

Here's how the Cowboys linebackers corps looks after the injury to Overshown:

Nick Vigil

Eric Kendricks

Buddy Johnson

Marist Liufau

Dallas also has Damone Clark on its roster, but he was a healthy scratch in Week 14.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeMarvion Overshown injury update: Cowboys LB suffers knee injury