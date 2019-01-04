DeRozan's first NBA triple-double has Raptors fans conflicted, confused

For Raptors fans, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green’s first game back in San Antonio didn’t end up being about happy returns.

Not once DeMar DeRozan reminded them what they gave up this offseason, that is.

The nine-year Raptors legend who cemented himself as a fan favourite during his tenure in Toronto waited for his first ever game against his former squad to post his first career triple-double, overshadowing the returns of two players who helped lead the Spurs to their most recent NBA title.

DeMar DeRozan took his game to new heights in his first contest against a Raptors organization he spent his first nine NBA seasons with. (Getty)

DeRozan finished with 21 points, 14 boards and 11 assists in the Spurs’ 125-107 win over Toronto on Thursday in a contest that was never in doubt from the get-go.

Less than halfway through the opening quarter, DeRozan threw down some absolute fury at the rim to give the Spurs a 10-point cushion — one that would turn out to be one of the slimmest San Antonio leads of the night.





Later in the Q, DeRozan got his isolation game firing as he finished off this beautiful sequence with a moonshot floater over former teammate and good friend Serge Ibaka.

Vintage DD, eh?

DeRozan ended the half with a bit of recent history in his pocket, as he became the first Spur to have 15-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists in a half since Tim Duncan did so in 2007.

The throwback performance by DeMar with all eyes of Raptors fans squarely on the highly-anticipated contest isn’t necessarily causing many to lament the trade that brought a MVP candidate and a solid three-and-D guy to Toronto this offseason, but it did remind them why it was so excruciatingly tough to watch one of the most beloved figures in franchise history leave so abruptly.

Before, during and after the game, conflicting feelings towards DeMar’s stone-cold performance were evident, with some taking to social media to simply praise DeRozan and wish him nothing but the best.

Good for @DeMar_DeRozan, I'm excited for when he goes back to Toronto and hopefully Lowry will be playing. It will be fun. Raptors fans have nothing but respect for the guy. — That One Kid (@Akip_Skip) January 4, 2019





@KristenLedlow I am a @Raptors fan but I am always going to be a fan of @DeMar_DeRozan he is a great dude kudos to him — matt harvey (@halladayfan32) January 4, 2019





While others went as far as straight-up hoping for DeMar to go full savage mode and have a monster night against Toronto despite their Raptors fandom.





Even though we are #Raptors fans… anyone else wanna see @DeMar_DeRozan put up 60 points tonight??? Miss that guy. — Dave Schram (@thedaveschram) January 4, 2019





And some, probably most, were just really, really confused with how to feel towards the whole thing.

DeMar DeRozan getting the first triple-double of his career against Toronto is the sort of poetic justice I’d love if I wasn’t a Raptors fan. — Still D.A.V.I.D (@2Davez) January 4, 2019





When DeMar DeRozan is your favorite player but you're also a Raptors fan #NBA pic.twitter.com/q0DZRXmtEY — Miguel (@miguelmontoyans) January 4, 2019





This game is messing with every @Raptors fan out here tonight. Will never get used to @DeMar_DeRozan in another jersey. #ProveEm — 🇨🇦Tara & Shann🇨🇦 (@tarawalkden) January 4, 2019





Idk about you guys but watching DeRozan play against the Raptors is WEIRD AF to me rn — Slightly Biased Raptors fan (@Raptors97) January 4, 2019





The next confusing, strange, inspiring yet almost heartbreaking chapter of this saga will be written on February 22nd, when DeRozan returns to Toronto for the first time in a non-Raptors uniform.

One thing is for certain, though: you can put all of your money on DeRozan getting at least a slightly warmer reception than Kawhi did in San Antonio. And by “slightly” I most certainly mean “immensely.”

Toronto loves that dude. And for good reason.

