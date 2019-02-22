DeMar DeRozan on Toronto return: 'Time does heal everything'

It’s no secret that DeMar DeRozan was hurt and blindsided by his trade to the San Antonio Spurs over the summer. The four-time All-Star was drafted by the Toronto Raptors and spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the franchise. More than that though, he truly loved playing for the organization and living in the city.

As a result, it was shocking when the 29-year-old was sent to Texas alongside Jakob Poeltl for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Returning to the city that he used to call home to play his former team for the first time on Friday, it appears that his wounds have healed a bit.

Well, at least he gave that indication while speaking to the media on Thursday.

DeMar DeRozan: "Time does heal everything. That don't mean it's gonna go back to the same way that it was. I'm fine with that. I moved on. I'm happy where I'm at…We all moved on." — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 21, 2019





Come on, DeMar. The Dixie Chicks have been saying that forever. Did nobody tell him to listen to the American country band’s big hit — Not Ready to Make Nice — after the summer’s events? The second last line of the song clearly states: ‘They say, time heals everything.’

(Now, the final line is ‘But I’m still waiting.’ That doesn’t really prove my point, though, so let’s just move on, shall we?)

In all seriousness, things do appear to be looking up for DeRozan. The shooting guard put together the first triple-double of his career (21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists) when the Raptors visited San Antonio back on Jan. 3. Led by that fantastic performance, the Spurs took the contest by a final score of 125-107.

His new team currently sits seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 33-26. Their 11-19 mark while on the road is a bit of a concern, though.

That, however, isn’t the biggest thing on DeRozan’s mind heading into the second clash with his former team this season. He just wants the opportunity to play against his good friend, Kyle Lowry.

Nursing a back injury, the 32-year-old Lowry didn’t hit the hardwood the last time the two sides met.

"I was kind of mad at him that he didn't play last game." 😂@DeMar_DeRozan says he's looking forward to playing against @KLow7 for the first time tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/oAX4LlMsvM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2019





On the flip side, Leonard was his usual, enthusiastic self when asked about playing his former team on Friday.

“Two hoops, two teams trying to win,” he said on Thursday afternoon about taking on the Spurs, the team he won an NBA championship with in 2014.

Oh Kawhi, you really know how to crack us up. You might have a bit of competition once San Antonio strolls into Scotiabank Arena, though.

“I don’t miss the construction (in Toronto), I’ll tell you that,” said DeRozan, according to Lori Ewing of the Canadian Press.

So funny and so relatable. Maybe the man’s heart has healed after all?

If that’s the case, he’s clearly softened a little bit.

DeRozan said it's too cold to go outside tonight. So what does he have planned? "What am I doing tonight? I don't know. Hopefully Kyle comes and brings me some food or something." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 22, 2019





That would explain the trapper hat that he was rocking during the press conference.

But, really? Too cold to go outside? Is that what a few months of living in Texas does to a man that nearly spent a decade north of the border? The temperature was literally hovering right around freezing on Thursday night. It wasn’t even a true February night in Canada!

And for that, we’re not mad, DeMar. We’re just a little disappointed.

(Getty)

(Getty Images)

