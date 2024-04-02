DeMar DeRozan shares optimistic thoughts after Bulls loss to Hawks

The Chicago Bulls welcomed the Atlanta Hawks to town on Monday night for a game with major Play-In seeding implications. The two sides are battling it out for who will get home-court advantage in the 9-10 Play-In game. Unfortunately, Chicago wasn’t able to maintain their lead on Monday.

The Hawks walked out of the game with a 113-101 win over the Bulls, marking their fourth victory in five games. Vit Krejci poured in a career-high 18 points as the Hawks’ offensive shot a combined 19-of-40 from beyond the arc (47.5%). Meanwhile, the Bulls made just seven of the 28 three-pointers they attempted (25.0%). Those numbers alone led to a 36-point disparity.

Despite the loss, DeMar DeRozan provided a somewhat upbeat perspective after the game. (H/t ESPN)

“As bad as it feels now, I don’t think we played that bad,” DeRozan said.

DeRozan finished the game with 31 points, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals while shooting 10-of-23 from the field.

