DeMar DeRozan could be one of the most overpaid players this offseason

As the Chicago Bulls move forward this summer, they should be looking to make some significant roster changes in hopes of avoiding the continuous cycle of mediocrity they’ve found themselves stuck in. The current roster isn’t working, and it’s time to shake it up. But what does that entail?

DeMar DeRozan is going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and reports have indicated that Chicago could look to give him a deal worth roughly $40 million annually. But that could end up being a massive overpay if the Bulls continue to perform at the same level they have been for the past few years.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed the notion that DeRozan could end up being one of the most overpaid players in free agency this summer.

At 34 years old, DeRozan is entering the final years of his career, and giving him a massive contract could be something a team seriously regrets.

