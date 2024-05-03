DeMar DeRozan contract situation could be out of Bulls’ hands

The Chicago Bulls need to figure out what they want to do with DeMar DeRozan this summer. The veteran forward is an unrestricted free agent and they must decide if they want to bring him back or let him walk. However, according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, the fact that the decision is slightly out of their hands could be for the best.

“The Bulls already landed on an initial price, according to an NBC Sports Chicago report: $40 million a year for the next two seasons,” Poe wrote. “This number is confusing for several reasons, not the least because it could force the Bulls to tiptoe near if not over the luxury-tax cutoff to maintain essentially the same core group that has been unsuccessful.

“A potential saving grace for the Bulls is that this decision is somewhat out of their hands. After the play-in loss in Miami, DeRozan cracked open the door to signing elsewhere as he admitted to frustration — and a rare sliver of concern over his age. Even if the front office highballs DeRozan, it’s possible he would choose a potential path to a ring or proximity to his family over the highest bidder.”

Re-signing DeRozan for a massive price would be a tough look for a Bulls team that should be looking to make serious roster changes.

