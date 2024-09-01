Delaware State's Montes stops 2-point conversion for 17-15 win over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Eric Montes sacked John Michalski on a 2-point conversion attempt and Delaware State held off Sacred Heart 17-15 on Saturday night.

The Hornets (1-1) took a 17-9 lead on Jaden Sutton's 39-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers (0-1) responded with an 11-play, 66-yard drive. Xavier Leigh capped the drive by scampering around left end with 1:54 to play.

Going for the tie, Michalski rolled right but couldn't find an open receiver before Montes loomed in front of him. Michalski reversed field but had a slight slip and Montes caught him from behind.

The Hornets couldn't run out the clock, but Sacred Heart couldn't make anything happen in the final 90 seconds.

A 41-yard pass from Marqui Adams to Kristian Tate gave Delaware State a 7-6 lead at the half.

Matt King's third field goal put the Pioneers on top in the third quarter, but Nathan Wilson answered for the Hornets early in the fourth.

Adams threw for 150 yards and Sutton ran for 86 for Delaware State, which lost at Hawaii last weekend.

Leigh led Sacred Heart with 91 yards on the ground.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

The Associated Press