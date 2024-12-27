Delaware State hires ex-NFL WR DeSean Jackson as its next head coach

Delaware State is joining the trend of HBCU football teams hiring former NFL players.

The school announced Friday that it had hired ex-wide receiver DeSean Jackson to be its next head coach. Jackson, 38, last appeared in an NFL game during the 2022 season.

Jackson’s hire would come days after Norfolk State hired Michael Vick to be its head coach. Jackson replaces Lee Hull after Hull was the team’s coach for two seasons.

"The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment consistent with my journey as a young boy finding his way to manhood through mentorship, accountability, achievement, and discipline," Jackson said in a school statement. "If we build that kind of culture at Delaware State University, we will attract the right talent and radically change the trajectory of this program. I cannot wait to get started."

Delaware State went 1-11 in 2024. Its only win came Aug. 31 against Sacred Heart and the team lost its last 10 games of the season. All but two of the Hornets’ losses came by double digits. The program went 1-10 in 2023 after a 5-6 season in 2022. Given the depths of the last two seasons, you can understand why the school would look to take a chance on someone like Jackson and his name recognition.

Jackson played 15 seasons in the NFL for six different franchises. He was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2008 NFL Draft and played the first eight seasons of his career with the team and made three Pro Bowls. Jackson was one of the best deep threats in the NFL during much of his time in the NFL and averaged over 17 yards a catch during his career.

His best season came in 2013 when he had 82 grabs for 1,332 yards and nine scores. Jackson joined Washington ahead of the 2014 season and had 1,169 yards on just 56 catches.

After three seasons with the Commanders, Jackson played two years for the Buccaneers, rejoined the Eagles for two seasons and then spent time with the Rams, Raiders and Ravens over the final two seasons of his career.

Jackson spent the 2024 season as an assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. He and Vick — teammates with the Eagles — would face each other during the 2025 season too. Both Delaware State and Norfolk State are members of the MEAC. Norfolk State beat Delaware State 38-19 on Nov. 16 this season.