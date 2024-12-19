Delaware State faces Grambling

Grambling Tigers (2-7) vs. Delaware State Hornets (5-6)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays Grambling in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Hornets are 5-6 in non-conference play. Delaware State has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 2-7 in non-conference play. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Antwan Barnett averaging 4.7.

Delaware State scores 73.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 72.4 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Delaware State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Smith is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 15.2 points.

Chilaydrien Newton is shooting 60.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press